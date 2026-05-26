Portraiture: Drawing & Painting in Oils class at Shoreline College - register by May 29, 2026

Join this creative class and learn how to paint a portrait of your favorite person! Taught by renowned portrait artist Renee Plevy, whose portraits have been shown in museums well as in homes all over the world.





You will learn the common mistakes of portraiture as well as many secrets from the Master Artists of the past. Students will learn to draw and paint in a supportive environment - explore values, color theory, anatomy, perspective and painting with oil paints and more!





Supply list to be provided by the instructor upon registration.





For beginner and intermediate levels, adults and creative high school students+.





Please register by 5/29 at this link: Portraiture: Drawing & Painting in Oils



is an internationally recognized portrait artist with over 40 years of experience capturing the essence of people and pets through museum-quality oil paintings. Renée Plevy is an internationally recognized portrait artist with over 40 years of experience capturing the essence of people and pets through museum-quality oil paintings.





Her work has been featured in over 65 exhibitions and galleries, including a one-woman museum show at the Paterson Museum, and she has received numerous accolades — among them, “Artist of the Year” from The Bloomfield Art League and First Prize from the Boca Raton Museum Artist’s Guild.









Instructor: Renee PlevyFee: $139.00