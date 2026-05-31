Shoreline Farmers Market opens Saturday June 6, 2026

Photo by Bri Crow

The Shoreline Farmers Market returns for its 2026 season on Saturday June 6, 2026 at The Shoreline Farmers Market returns for its 2026 season on Saturday June 6, 2026 at Bikelink Park and Ride (Aurora and 192nd) , running every Saturday from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Opening day marks the kickoff of the market’s 15th season and a full month of community programming in celebration of Pride Month, hosted in partnership with the City of Shoreline.





Throughout June, the market will feature rotating community partners providing education and outreach resources, alongside a series of Pride-themed weekly activations designed to celebrate and uplift the local LGBTQ+ community.



Programming includes a story time with a local drag performer during the second weekend of June, a community art activation on the third weekend, and a culminating “Rainbow Day” on the final Saturday of June featuring bold color-themed participation, a photo opportunity at the market mural, and highlighted queer artists.





Power of Produce Kids Program to run every Saturday in June, offering hands-on educational activities and the Two-Bite Club for children. In addition, the market is expanding itsto run every Saturday in June, offering hands-on educational activities and the Two-Bite Club for children.



A larger Kids Day celebration will take place on July 25, featuring expanded family programming including birdhouse building, a special visit from Gwendolyn the Cow, and additional interactive activities for children.



The 2026 season highlights the market’s 15-year anniversary, celebrating a decade and a half of community connection, local food access, and support for regional farmers, makers, and small businesses.









