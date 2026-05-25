Shorewood baseball finishes run in second round of state tournament

In the second round of the state baseball tournament at Auburn High School, the Shorewood Stormrays lost to #4 seed Decatur 8-6, ending their run.

Daniel Morgan lines an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning.

Photo by Chris Stuvek

The Stormrays jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, then fell short in a seventh inning comeback with the tying runs on base.