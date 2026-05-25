Shorewood baseball finishes run in second round of state tournament
Monday, May 25, 2026
|Relief pitcher Max Rojas gets handed the ball in the fourth inning.
Photo by Chris Stuvek
In the second round of the state baseball tournament at Auburn High School, the Shorewood Stormrays lost to #4 seed Decatur 8-6, ending their run.
|Daniel Morgan lines an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning.
Photo by Chris Stuvek
The Stormrays jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, then fell short in a seventh inning comeback with the tying runs on base.
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