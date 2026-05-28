Shoreline student inducted into AAA Washington School Safety Patrol (SSP) Hall of Fame

AAA Washington has named 10 students from Spokane to Shoreline to its AAA School Safety Patrol (SSP) Hall of Fame, recognizing their leadership and commitment to keeping their communities safe.



Olive Woody at work by Echo Lake Elementary

These students have gone above and beyond to take care of their fellow classmates, ensuring they get to and from school without harm.



Through its SSP Program, AAA Washington has supported thousands of students grades four through eight as volunteer crossing guards and emerging young leaders.





The program was established in 1922 at John Muir Elementary in Seattle and has been running for over 100 years.



Now it has grown to include more than 700 partner schools and 22,000 student patrollers across the state.



SSP program honorees were nominated by advisors of each school’s program across the state. Each year, 10 students are selected. There are 270 students in the Washington Hall of Fame since 1999.



Of the ten students, one is from Bothell and one is from Shoreline



Emil Ghandiyan, fifth grade, Tambark Creek Elementary, Bothell



"His leadership, dedication, and willingness to help others make him a role model for other patrollers and students, and he has made a positive impact on our school safety program,” said SSP advisor Suganthi Kanagaraj. Emil says being a School Safety Patroller has taught him that leadership isn’t about telling people what to do; it’s about setting a good example for others. He says the program has helped him become a fearless leader.





Olive Woody, Echo Lake Elementary, has been

inducted into the AAA WA School Safety Patrol

Hall of Fame. Olive Woody, fifth grade, Echo Lake Elementary, Shoreline



As the third sibling in her family to serve as a school safety patroller, Olive is carrying on the family legacy with leadership and initiative. After noticing increased foot traffic over several weeks at an unpatrolled crossing near her school, she suggested adding a new patrol post – an idea that quickly turned into action. As the third sibling in her family to serve as a school safety patroller, Olive is carrying on the family legacy with leadership and initiative. After noticing increased foot traffic over several weeks at an unpatrolled crossing near her school, she suggested adding a new patrol post – an idea that quickly turned into action.



