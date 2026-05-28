Shoreline student inducted into AAA Washington School Safety Patrol (SSP) Hall of Fame
Thursday, May 28, 2026
AAA Washington has named 10 students from Spokane to Shoreline to its AAA School Safety Patrol (SSP) Hall of Fame, recognizing their leadership and commitment to keeping their communities safe.
These students have gone above and beyond to take care of their fellow classmates, ensuring they get to and from school without harm.
Through its SSP Program, AAA Washington has supported thousands of students grades four through eight as volunteer crossing guards and emerging young leaders.
The program was established in 1922 at John Muir Elementary in Seattle and has been running for over 100 years.
Now it has grown to include more than 700 partner schools and 22,000 student patrollers across the state.
SSP program honorees were nominated by advisors of each school’s program across the state. Each year, 10 students are selected. There are 270 students in the Washington Hall of Fame since 1999.
Of the ten students, one is from Bothell and one is from Shoreline
Emil Ghandiyan, fifth grade, Tambark Creek Elementary, Bothell
"His leadership, dedication, and willingness to help others make him a role model for other patrollers and students, and he has made a positive impact on our school safety program,” said SSP advisor Suganthi Kanagaraj. Emil says being a School Safety Patroller has taught him that leadership isn’t about telling people what to do; it’s about setting a good example for others. He says the program has helped him become a fearless leader.
Now it has grown to include more than 700 partner schools and 22,000 student patrollers across the state.
SSP program honorees were nominated by advisors of each school’s program across the state. Each year, 10 students are selected. There are 270 students in the Washington Hall of Fame since 1999.
Of the ten students, one is from Bothell and one is from Shoreline
Emil Ghandiyan, fifth grade, Tambark Creek Elementary, Bothell
"His leadership, dedication, and willingness to help others make him a role model for other patrollers and students, and he has made a positive impact on our school safety program,” said SSP advisor Suganthi Kanagaraj. Emil says being a School Safety Patroller has taught him that leadership isn’t about telling people what to do; it’s about setting a good example for others. He says the program has helped him become a fearless leader.
|Olive Woody, Echo Lake Elementary, has been
inducted into the AAA WA School Safety Patrol
Hall of Fame.
As the third sibling in her family to serve as a school safety patroller, Olive is carrying on the family legacy with leadership and initiative. After noticing increased foot traffic over several weeks at an unpatrolled crossing near her school, she suggested adding a new patrol post – an idea that quickly turned into action.
Her nominator, SSP advisor Allan Rand, said, “We took her feedback to heart and immediately turned this new location into a patrolled post. A perfect example of traffic safety awareness and overall leadership.”
More information on AAA Washington’s School Safety Patrol Program here
For 120 years, AAA Washington has championed safer mobility, preserving the area’s natural beauty, and showcasing Washington as an unrivaled travel destination. It has long supported communities across the Pacific Northwest, including through its School Safety Patrol program and Road Ready events.
More information on AAA Washington’s School Safety Patrol Program here
For 120 years, AAA Washington has championed safer mobility, preserving the area’s natural beauty, and showcasing Washington as an unrivaled travel destination. It has long supported communities across the Pacific Northwest, including through its School Safety Patrol program and Road Ready events.
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