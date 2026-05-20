Trees of Dunn Gardens with Taha Ebrahimi May 23, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Taha Ebrahimi
Trees of Dunn Gardens 
with Taha Ebrahimi
May 23, 2026 at 2pm
Dunn Gardens
Purchase tickets here

Trees are interconnected with our cultural histories and Seattle happens to have one of the most diverse street tree programs in the country -- double the diversity of the East Coast, and triple the diversity of the Midwest.

Join Taha Ebrahimi, author and illustrator of Street Trees of Seattle: An Illustrated Walking Guide, for a brief talk about the city's history as told through some of its notable street trees, followed by a walk through the garden to visit a few of the notable trees.

Taha is the author and illustrator of Street Trees of Seattle: An Illustrated Walking Guide (Sasquatch Books, 2024). She serves as a member of the council for Historic Seattle and has been named “Seattle’s Coolest Street Tree Expert” by The Stranger.


Posted by DKH at 1:09 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  