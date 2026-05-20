Trees of Dunn Gardens with Taha Ebrahimi May 23, 2026

with Taha Ebrahimi

May 23, 2026 at 2pm

Dunn Gardens

Trees are interconnected with our cultural histories and Seattle happens to have one of the most diverse street tree programs in the country -- double the diversity of the East Coast, and triple the diversity of the Midwest.Join Taha Ebrahimi, author and illustrator of Street Trees of Seattle: An Illustrated Walking Guide, for a brief talk about the city's history as told through some of its notable street trees, followed by a walk through the garden to visit a few of the notable trees.Taha is the author and illustrator of Street Trees of Seattle: An Illustrated Walking Guide (Sasquatch Books, 2024). She serves as a member of the council for Historic Seattle and has been named “Seattle’s Coolest Street Tree Expert” by The Stranger.