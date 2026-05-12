Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
|This teal and magenta graphic has two faces silhouetted in white
with a hibiscus-looking flower in the center.
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a time to honor the cultures, histories, and voices that shape our communities in powerful ways.
At Shoreline College, our students are helping lead that conversation.
Join us on May 26, 2026 for Hidden Peaks, a student-led event bringing awareness to voices within the AAPI community that are too often overlooked, particularly Western, Northern, and Central Asian identities.
Date: Tuesday 5/26/26
Time: 12:30-2:30pm
Location: 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, 9000 Building, PUB Rm 9114
Time: 12:30-2:30pm
Location: 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, 9000 Building, PUB Rm 9114
And in our broader community, Shorewood High School’s API student clubs are hosting their annual AANHPI Heritage Month celebration on May 27, 2026 from 4:30–8:30pm.
Expect dance and music performances, a book fair, children’s activities, food trucks, and more.
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