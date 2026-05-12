This teal and magenta graphic has two faces silhouetted in white

with a hibiscus-looking flower in the center.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a time to honor the cultures, histories, and voices that shape our communities in powerful ways. May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a time to honor the cultures, histories, and voices that shape our communities in powerful ways.

At Shoreline College, our students are helping lead that conversation.





Join us on May 26, 2026 for Hidden Peaks, a student-led event bringing awareness to voices within the AAPI community that are too often overlooked, particularly Western, Northern, and Central Asian identities.





And in our broader community, Shorewood High School’s API student clubs are hosting their annual AANHPI Heritage Month celebration on May 27, 2026 from 4:30–8:30pm.





Expect dance and music performances, a book fair, children’s activities, food trucks, and more.







