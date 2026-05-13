What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – May 13 - 19, 2026
Wednesday, May 13, 2026
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – May 13 - 19
Spring is bringing Shoreline to life with a week full of opportunities to learn, create, connect, and explore. From Shoreline College’s first-ever Preview Day and career-focused networking events to neighborhood garage sales, artist studio tours, whimsical fairy garden workshops, and hands-on community classes, there’s something happening for every age and interest.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Event of the Week:
Preview Day at Shoreline College
Thursday, May 14 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Shoreline College
Join us in May for Shoreline's first annual Preview Day, and discover what makes Shoreline an exciting place to learn, grow, and build your future!
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – May 13 - 19
Spring is bringing Shoreline to life with a week full of opportunities to learn, create, connect, and explore. From Shoreline College’s first-ever Preview Day and career-focused networking events to neighborhood garage sales, artist studio tours, whimsical fairy garden workshops, and hands-on community classes, there’s something happening for every age and interest.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Event of the Week:
Preview Day at Shoreline College
Thursday, May 14 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Shoreline College
Join us in May for Shoreline's first annual Preview Day, and discover what makes Shoreline an exciting place to learn, grow, and build your future!
Spotlight North Studio Tour
Saturday, May 16 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
SPOTLIGHT NORTH is an event for you to meet local artists and check out their creative workspaces.
Richmond Beach Community Garage Sale
Saturday, May 16 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
The Richmond Beach Community Garage Sale is a great way to start your spring purge or do some serious shopping! You can put your garage sale on the map! Just email garagesale@
Fairy Garden Workshops
Sunday, May 17 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
Embrace your whimsy! Collaborate with neighbors & friends to build out the Salvation Fairy Garden & design pieces for your own garden!
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Demystifying Your Medical Bills
Thursday, May 14 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Are you confused by your medical bills? This session will help you understand them and learn how to get errors corrected when they occur.
Storytime @ at the Shoreline Historical Museum
Saturday, May 16 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Shoreline Historical Museum
This engaging, family-friendly program invites children ages 1–8 (with an adult) to explore local history and the environment through stories, music, movement, and hands-on art activities.
Diggin' Shoreline VEGGIE FEST ANNUAL PLANT SALE
Saturday, May 16, 10 AM - 4 PM & Sunday, May 17, 12 PM - 3 PM, Shoreline / Lake Forest Park Senior Center
Choose from a large variety of vegetables, annuals, perennials, and natives!
Giving Together Fundraiser: Seattle Dogs
Saturday, May 16 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Town & Country Market Shoreline
Stop by your local Town & Country Market for a yummy treat that tastes good AND does good! We'll be grilling up some delicious hot dogs and serving them up Seattle Style for a suggested donation of $5. All proceeds go to benefit our local food banks through our Giving Together program.
Climate Change & Aging: How to Protect You and Your Home from Smoke & Heat
Saturday, May 16 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Protecting you and your home from the effects of climate change is going to be more and more important. In this class, students will review the basics of how their homes ‘work’ – from identifying critical components to how to reduce a person’s exposure.
Ridgecrest Neighbors Meet Up at Cafe Aroma
Sunday, May 17 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Café Aroma
Join Ridgecrest Neighbors at 10 AM on the third Sunday of each month at Café Aroma to meet your neighbors, share ideas, and have enjoy being part of our vibrant community.
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Sunday, May 17 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Lake Forest park Farmers Market
For over 20 years, the market has been the your go-to spot for fresh food, local goods, and community connection.
Backyard Chickens Primer
Sunday, May 17 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM, Shoreline Tool Library
Whether you are a brand-new chicken-keeper or are just thinking of getting a backyard flock, this class is for you.
Learn to Sew a Small Quilt in 4 Hours
Sunday, May 17 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
In this class, you will learn to make a small, quilted four-block string quilt. All supplies provided.
Low Tide Beach Explorations
Monday, May 18 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Join Seattle Aquarium's Beach Naturalists for free and informative beach walks at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.
Shoreline College Networking & Career Fair
Tuesday, May 19 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM, Shoreline College
Meet up to 50 employers including Boeing, Sound Transit, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, and more. Explore jobs and career paths, get your resume reviewed, and take a professional LinkedIn headshot in a quieter space.
La Guitarra Española | Music from Spain’s Master Composers for Guitar
Tuesday, May 19 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Join us for an afternoon of classical guitar, featuring the music of Spanish master composers Joaquín Rodrigo, Isaac Albéniz, Francisco Tárrega, Fernando Sor and more.
Basic Bicycle Maintenance at the Shoreline Tool Library
Tuesday, May 19 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library
Spend an evening at the Shoreline Tool Library learning the basics of maintaining your bike.
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Lake Forest Park Town Hall
Wednesday, May 20 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM, Third Place Commons
Ask a question and get an answer at the first ever community sponsored Lake Forest Park Town Hall.
Sip & Paint: Fingerpainting Class
Sunday, May 31 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Vault 177
Join local artist, Nancy Malek, as she walks you step-by-step through creating this unique artwork using just your fingers & a few tools.
Salvation Night Market @ Aurora Borealis
Wednesday, June 3 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM, Aurora Borealis Event Center
Shop a curated artists and makers market accompanied by live jazz!
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by:
Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery
Shorelake Arts bringing people together through art, culture, and shared experiences.
Seniors Helping Seniors®, Supporting Independence for Seniors in Shoreline
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce – Supporting local businesses in Shoreline
Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here.
Posted by DKH at 2:13 AM
Tags: what's happening
0 comments:
Post a Comment