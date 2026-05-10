UW Drama offers Everybody May 21-31, 2026

Everybody

By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Directed by Chi-wang Yang May 21 - 31, 2026





The University of Washington School of Drama’s final show of the season, Everybody, by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Professor Chi-wang Yang opens May 21, 2026.





At “God’s” command, “Death” summons “Everybody” to go on the long and difficult journey to give a presentation to “God” on Everybody’s life and why they have lived it the way that they have.





Everybody wants to bring along a friend, and Death says it’s fine if Everybody can find someone to volunteer.





Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins based the play on the 15th century morality play, Everyman.





Professor Chi-wang Yang directs this production in which each night the performers’ roles will be determined by a lottery to determine which role will be played by which performer. Everybody reveals to us the value of our relationships and how to live with intention amid uncertainty.







Directed by Chi-wang Yang

Scenic Design by An-lin Dauber

Costume Design Allison Macip-Palacios and Laurence Wulfe

Lighting Design by Aiden Bonheyo

Sound Design by Alex Parr Stage Manager: Sammy Weinert



Creative teamStage Manager: Sammy Weinert











