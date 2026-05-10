UW Drama offers Everybody May 21-31, 2026
Sunday, May 10, 2026
By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Directed by Chi-wang Yang
May 21 - 31, 2026
The University of Washington School of Drama’s final show of the season, Everybody, by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Professor Chi-wang Yang opens May 21, 2026.
At “God’s” command, “Death” summons “Everybody” to go on the long and difficult journey to give a presentation to “God” on Everybody’s life and why they have lived it the way that they have.
Everybody wants to bring along a friend, and Death says it’s fine if Everybody can find someone to volunteer.
Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins based the play on the 15th century morality play, Everyman.
Professor Chi-wang Yang directs this production in which each night the performers’ roles will be determined by a lottery to determine which role will be played by which performer. Everybody reveals to us the value of our relationships and how to live with intention amid uncertainty.
Creative team
- Directed by Chi-wang Yang
- Scenic Design by An-lin Dauber
- Costume Design Allison Macip-Palacios and Laurence Wulfe
- Lighting Design by Aiden Bonheyo
- Sound Design by Alex Parr
Performances May 21 - 31, 2026 at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse 4045 University Way NE
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