Dembowski issues statement on future of Regional Homelessness Authority
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
|King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski
“The region’s leaders and service providers have increasingly acknowledged that the Regional Homelessness Authority has failed to make any progress and should be shut down.
"Since its formation, the number of people living on our streets has nearly doubled.
"Coupled with its repeated inability to get its financial affairs in order, and the serious risk to King County’s budget, investment pool, and taxpayers, it’s clear to me that we must exercise the County’s right to withdraw from the KCRHA as soon as practicable.
“That withdrawal and transition of services will be handled carefully and in coordination with our partners and stakeholders. Today’s action will facilitate that process.
"Both the taxpayers and those living unsheltered on our streets deserve better. We should waste no more time – and risk no more public dollars – in fixing this.”
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