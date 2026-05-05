What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – May 6 -12





Spring is in full bloom across Shoreline, and this week brings a thoughtful mix of ways to celebrate, connect, and give back. From creative, sustainable Mother’s Day experiences and vibrant plant sales to community-driven events like the Pack the Park 5K and opening day of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, there’s something for every pace and interest.





Celebrating Mother’s Day in Shoreline:





Drop in during store hours through Saturday, May 9th! Celebrate Mom by Reclaiming Creativity! Join us at Salvation for a hands-on crafting experience. Pick an upcycled container, add your personal touch with our paint markers, and finish it off with a beautiful plant and clean soil. It’s a sustainable, heartfelt gift designed to last for years. Whether you are crafting solo or sharing the experience with another adult, it’s the perfect way to tap into your creative side.

Cost: $10 per plant, Ages: Fun for all ages! (Kids must be accompanied by an adult)





May 8-10 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Enjoy our selection of native trees and shrubs, ferns, woodland ephemerals, bulbs, houseplants, and much more!





Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Event of the Week:





Saturday, May 9 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Pfingst Animal Acres Park

For 10 years, our community has shown up in a big way—neighbors, families, and friends coming together to move with purpose and make a real impact. Food insecurity is rising. More local families are struggling to put healthy meals on the table. But together, we can change that. Pack the Park isn’t just a run—it’s a movement. A fun, family-friendly event where every step you take helps provide food and support to kids and families right here in our community.





Sunday, May 10 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Lake Forest Park Farmers Market

Celebrate Opening Day AND Mother's Day with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and all the fresh produce and treats the Market has to offer. We’re excited to welcome back your favorite farmers, growers, and makers - and enjoy something new each week with our rotating craft vendors!





Sunday, May 10 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Shoreline College Theater

Sometimes tragic, sometimes humorous, always deeply human, this story reminds us that behind every empire and every legend were people who loved, resisted, mourned, and laughed.





Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:

(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)





Thursday, May 7 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center

This event is open to all community members. Come and share ideas, concerns, ask questions, or simply have casual conversations with your local police officers.





Thursday, May 7 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Meetup Location: Paramount Park (NE 155th St & 10th Ave NE) northeast corner parking lot or 10th Ave NE street parking. Walk Description: Explore the Paramount Park neighborhood, past Fircrest to South Woods Park, thru Hamlin Park's south side and the Ridgecrest neighborhood. Restrooms at Paramount Park and Hamlin Park.





Friday, May 8 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Ridgecrest Books

While the sun will still be out, you've still got to get the kids to bed. What better way to start winding down for the evening than pajama story time with returning story time champion, Michelle Jing Chan.





Friday, May 8 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!





Saturday, May 9 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, North City Neighborhood





Saturday, May 9 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Shoreline Tool Library

Got a collection of hole-filled socks you can’t get rid of? Have you been meaning to set aside time for your latest alteration, but need some motivation? Come mend with us!





Saturday, May 9 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM, Shoreline Tool Library

Who is this class for? Sewers, thrifters, crafters, fiber folk, and anyone who wants to know more about soft materials. No experience necessary.





Tuesday, May 12 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Seattle Scottish Rite Center

Veterans, Family, Friends and the Community are Welcome. Heroes Café Shoreline is the largest gathering of Veterans on a monthly basis in King County.





Tuesday, May 12 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM, Shoreline Library

Explore the various relations of humans and animals with the Shoreline Historical Museum. Learn about the diverse historic relationships we have with our furry, finned, and feathered friends using artifacts from the museum's collection.





Tuesday, May 12 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM, North City Water District

Vegetables, berries, and fruit trees need special care to thrive, but your time and energy will pay off with great tasting, nutritious, homegrown food. Best of all, food crops can be incorporated into any existing landscape, large or small! Class is free, but you must register to attend. Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@northcitywater.org or call our office at 206.362.8100.





Tuesday, May 12 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Ridgecrest Public House

Not only are we excited to meet you, we are excited to build our community together. We want to hear your ideas and hear how you want to see our neighborhood grow and thrive.





What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):

(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)





Thursday, May 14 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Shoreline College

Join us in May for Shoreline's first annual Preview Day, and discover what makes Shoreline an exciting place to learn, grow, and build your future!





Saturday, May 16 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

SPOTLIGHT NORTH is an event for you to meet local artists and check out their creative workspaces.





Saturday, May 16 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM