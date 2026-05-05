May schedule - Shoreline Teen Center
Tuesday, May 5, 2026
SAVE the date for High school only, prom prep on Friday, May 15, 2026 until 6pm.
Every Thursday is outdoor volleyball, and every Friday is art club!
Location and hours:
16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA
16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA
- Mondays through Thursdays: 2:30 to 6:00pm
- Wednesday early release days: 1:00 to 6:00pm
- Fridays: 2:30 to 9:00pm
- Saturday Middle School Nights: 6:00 – 10:30pm
- May 1-2
- Lunar Lander High Score
- 2 Badminton Tournament
- May 4-9
- Movie Monday! & Therapy dog visit
- Bracelets and Jewelry making
- DIY bird feeders
- Henna
- Chips and Dips with a side of chips and dips
- Game Night in the Gym
- Outdoor Volleyball League
- Game Night in the gym
- May 11-15
- AI powerpoint
- Bibimbap
- Tabletop Games Day
- Nail art
- HS Prom Prep Event 3:30-6:30 & 5th Grade Bash 7 to 9pm
- Basketball Tournament
- May 18-23
- Beat the staff at Ping Pong for a prize!
- Vibrants Magazine Guest Speaker - Youth Publishing Art and Writing
- hot ones challenge
- Let’s make popsicles
- Dress making workshop w/ Olayinka Ola
- Origami
- May 25-30
- Monday, May 23rd, closed for Memorial Day
- Pride Prom Poster making!
- waffle wednesday
- Clay Crafts
- Switch games tournament
- volleyball
ALL CALENDAR ACTIVITIES START @ 3:30PM
The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center located at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA, for youth aged middle school to 18 years old. We provide hot food as well as many activities. We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily.
All activities are free of charge. Daily activities are subject to change. For more information, email Lauren Anderson at landerson@shorelinewa.gov
— at Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
— at Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
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