May schedule - Shoreline Teen Center



Shoreline Teen Center May! Shoreline Teen Center May!

SAVE the date for High school only, prom prep on Friday, May 15, 2026 until 6pm.





Every Thursday is outdoor volleyball, and every Friday is art club!





Mondays through Thursdays: 2:30 to 6:00pm

Wednesday early release days: 1:00 to 6:00pm

Fridays: 2:30 to 9:00pm

Saturday Middle School Nights: 6:00 – 10:30pm Daily Programming this Month:

May 1-2

Lunar Lander High Score



2 Badminton Tournament

May 4-9

Movie Monday! & Therapy dog visit



Bracelets and Jewelry making



DIY bird feeders



Henna



Chips and Dips with a side of chips and dips



Game Night in the Gym



Outdoor Volleyball League



Game Night in the gym

May 11-15

AI powerpoint



Bibimbap



Tabletop Games Day



Nail art



HS Prom Prep Event 3:30-6:30 & 5th Grade Bash 7 to 9pm



Basketball Tournament

May 18-23

Beat the staff at Ping Pong for a prize!



Vibrants Magazine Guest Speaker - Youth Publishing Art and Writing



hot ones challenge



Let’s make popsicles



Dress making workshop w/ Olayinka Ola



Origami

May 25-30

Monday, May 23rd, closed for Memorial Day

Pride Prom Poster making!



waffle wednesday



Clay Crafts



Switch games tournament



volleyball ---

ALL CALENDAR ACTIVITIES START @ 3:30PM



---ALL CALENDAR ACTIVITIES START @ 3:30PM

The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center located at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA , for youth aged middle school to 18 years old. We provide hot food as well as many activities. We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily.











