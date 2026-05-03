Girls varsity fastpitch softball Shorewood vs Edmonds Woodway 5-1-2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Girls fastpitch softball
Shorewood vs Edmonds Woodway
@ Meridian Park
5-1-2026

Edmonds Woodway 4 - Shorewood 3
Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E
Edmonds Woodway 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 4 6 2
Shorewood 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 3 6 3

Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)
Edmonds Woodway:
  • H. Marsh (11 Ks)
  • E. Alderson (catcher)
Shorewood:
  • Ellie Van Horn (15 Ks)
  • Lillian Perrault (catcher)
Highlights
Edmonds Woodway:
  • A Davison-Lee 2-4 (2B)
  • E. Alderson 1-5 (2B)
  • M. Jones 2-4
Shorewood:
  • Zoey Perrault 2-4 (2B)
  • Alyssa Carver 2-3
  • Ellie Van Horn 1-3 (2B)
--Paul Jensen



Posted by Carl Dinse at 12:32 AM
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