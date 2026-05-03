Girls varsity fastpitch softball Shorewood vs Edmonds Woodway 5-1-2026
Sunday, May 3, 2026
Girls fastpitch softball
Shorewood vs Edmonds Woodway
Shorewood vs Edmonds Woodway
@ Meridian Park
5-1-2026
Edmonds Woodway 4 - Shorewood 3
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|R
|H
|E
|Edmonds Woodway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Shorewood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|6
|3
Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)
Edmonds Woodway:
- H. Marsh (11 Ks)
- E. Alderson (catcher)
- Ellie Van Horn (15 Ks)
- Lillian Perrault (catcher)
Edmonds Woodway:
- A Davison-Lee 2-4 (2B)
- E. Alderson 1-5 (2B)
- M. Jones 2-4
- Zoey Perrault 2-4 (2B)
- Alyssa Carver 2-3
- Ellie Van Horn 1-3 (2B)
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