Support Shoreline nonprofits during GiveBIG 2026 campaign



Calling all residents, neighbors, and local supporters to come together in support of Shoreline-area nonprofits during the 2026 GiveBIG Campaign. Calling all residents, neighbors, and local supporters to come together in support of Shoreline-area nonprofits during the 2026 GiveBIG Campaign.





This statewide day of giving provides an opportunity to make a meaningful impact by supporting organizations that serve, connect, and uplift the Shoreline community every day.

Shoreline Famers Market

Building community through fresh, local food while supporting farmers, small businesses, and food access for all. Building community through fresh, local food while supporting farmers, small businesses, and food access for all.





Shoreline Historical Museum

Preserving and sharing Shoreline’s stories to connect past, present, and future generations.



Seattle Area Feline Rescue

Saving and improving the lives of cats through rescue, rehabilitation, and adoption programs.



Shoreline Community College Foundation

Empowering students through scholarships and resources that create pathways to education and opportunity.



Friends of the Shoreline Public Library

Supporting programs, resources, and experiences that keep our library a vibrant hub for learning and connection.



KidVantage

Helping children thrive by providing essential items like clothing, diapers, and gear to families in need.



Hopelink

Fighting poverty and building stability through food, housing, and vital support services for our neighbors.



Community members are encouraged to participate by donating directly to these organizations, sharing their missions, and helping amplify their impact throughout the GiveBIG campaign. Every contribution—no matter the size—helps strengthen the fabric of our community. Supporting local nonprofits is one of the most direct ways we can invest in our local community.



Preserving and sharing Shoreline’s stories to connect past, present, and future generations.Saving and improving the lives of cats through rescue, rehabilitation, and adoption programs.Empowering students through scholarships and resources that create pathways to education and opportunity.Supporting programs, resources, and experiences that keep our library a vibrant hub for learning and connection.Helping children thrive by providing essential items like clothing, diapers, and gear to families in need.Fighting poverty and building stability through food, housing, and vital support services for our neighbors.Community members are encouraged to participate by donating directly to these organizations, sharing their missions, and helping amplify their impact throughout the GiveBIG campaign. Every contribution—no matter the size—helps strengthen the fabric of our community. Supporting local nonprofits is one of the most direct ways we can invest in our local community.

Here’s a list of Shoreline nonprofits participating in GiveBIG 2026 and links to donate: