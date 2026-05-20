Destinations: 55th Annual Northwest Folklife Festival at Seattle Center May 22-25, 2026
Wednesday, May 20, 2026
|Folklife Festival Magazine
The 55th Annual Northwest Folklife Festival Returns to Seattle Center This Memorial Day Weekend, from 12-9pm on May 22-May 24, and from 12-7pm on May 25, 2026
As the final installation of our 5-part Cultural Focus series, Ubuntu is an African philosophy, congregating humanity with the common phrase, “I am because we are.”
As we reflect on the lessons learned from the last 4 years–Metamorphosis, Lagom, Meraki, and Ikigai–we look to the concepts identified with Ubuntu as a way to re-examine our interconnectedness, our solidarity with one another, and our commitment to treating each other with respect and dignity.
The philosophy of Ubuntu has always been found within the festival activities. It’s represented in multi-cultural, intergenerational, and emergent forms of art. Folklife has always breathed life into these fundamental ideas found within Ubuntu.
In collaboration with Smithsonian Folklife, we are able to offer new programs such as the Community Foodways Kitchen and the Ubuntu Summit.
The Community Foodways Kitchen is where we will work with communities and initiatives who are working at the intersections of food & land sovereignty, environmental sustainability, community health, and climate justice.
The Ubuntu Summit is one of four Convenings for Of the People: The Smithsonian Festival of Festivals, a national initiative that highlights the rich cultural traditions and creative communities that shape the United States. This gathering will explore the role of festivals as a tool for placemaking, community development, and cultural liberation operating within a diverse and interconnected Creative Ecosystem.
And while the festival itself has demonstrated for 55 years that “folk” is globally represented, we’ve attempted to use this 5-part series as a way to underscore to the public that that definition is outdated, and is fundamentally incorrect.
Folklife represents over 150 cultural communities, and year after year we see almost 40% of our applicants as first time applicants. The “genres” represented are international, AND are also intergeneration, showcasing punk, hip-hop, house, Afrobeat, and kizomba. They aren’t subject to music and dance, but also reflect food, fashion, and our responsibility to our planet and our land.
We have specifically designed this 5-year Cultural Focus series as a way to reclaim that folk is OF and FOR everyone of us, and highlight the strength of our communities who have been most impacted by erasure and displacement.
So, by joining us in our 55th celebration of our festival, we hope you can find space to reconnect—with yourself, with each other, and with the possibility of something better. May we leave here not only uplifted, but strengthened in our ability to organize, in our commitment to hold space for one another, and in our endeavors to spread unbridled hope.
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