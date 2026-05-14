Stand up and be counted - sign waving continues on Aurora Sunday

War Cost = $2 Billion Per Day

Photo by Pam Cross By Pamela Mieth By Pamela Mieth













Social Justice Sundays sign-waving, this Sunday, May 17, 2026 at the Shoreline-Edmonds line is an opportunity to stand up and make your voice heard on so many issues facing this country.It is also a good time to honor our men and women in the Armed Forces - all active-duty, Reserve, and National Guard service members - coming just after Armed Forces Day on Saturday.As the president continues his chaotic policy on war with Iraq using amateur negotiators and with folks like Putin whispering in his ear while selling drones to our adversary, our troops deserve to know we have their backs and are calling for them to be in harm's way only in our national interest, not narcissistic gamesmanship.Bring a sign or just yourself (some will be available to borrow). Participants should be committed to peaceful protest. Non-perishable food and toiletry items will be accepted for donation to a local organization assisting those in need.Join Everyday Activists (@everydayshoreline.bsky.social) this Sunday or another, with sign-wavings scheduled every Sunday in May, 1-2 pm at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St.