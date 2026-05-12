James Keough Park Opening Celebration May 29, 2026
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Ribbon cutting at 6:15pm
James Keough Park
2350 N 167th St, Shoreline WA 98133
Join us to celebrate the completion of improvements to James Keough Park! We’re excited to share all of the new park amenities, including an off-leash dog area, skate features, sport court, play area, and more. Enjoy free refreshments and explore Shoreline’s latest investment in our parks system. This project was funded by the voter-approved 2022 Park Bond.
During this event, parking is limited to disabled spaces in the parking lot. We encourage you to walk or bike to the event. General parking is available along N 167th Street or at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center, 1900 N 170th Street
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