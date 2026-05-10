Jobs: City of Shoreline
Sunday, May 10, 2026
These roles offer the chance to make a meaningful impact while serving our community with integrity, innovation, and commitment.
Now Accepting Applications For:
- Administrative Assistant II
- Executive Assistant to the City Manager
- Extra Help - Public Works Seasonal Laborer
- Extra Help - Wastewater Maintenance Seasonal Laborer
- Procurement Coordinator
- Senior Human Resources Analyst
- Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker I
- Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker II
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