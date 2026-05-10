Jobs: City of Shoreline

Sunday, May 10, 2026

The City of Shoreline is currently hiring for multiple positions across various departments within the City. 

These roles offer the chance to make a meaningful impact while serving our community with integrity, innovation, and commitment.

Now Accepting Applications For:
  • Administrative Assistant II
  • Executive Assistant to the City Manager
  • Extra Help - Public Works Seasonal Laborer
  • Extra Help - Wastewater Maintenance Seasonal Laborer
  • Procurement Coordinator
  • Senior Human Resources Analyst
  • Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker I
  • Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker II
View all current openings and apply here


Posted by DKH at 1:13 AM
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