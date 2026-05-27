LFP Rotary establishes a Legacy Fund to provide scholarships for Shorecrest seniors

By Ed Pearson





Our goal was to ensure we could consistently provide scholarship opportunities to seniors at Shorecrest High School as they pursue higher education, especially as the costs of tuition, books, and housing continue to skyrocket.



To address this challenge, I am proud to announce the establishment of an endowment program: The Lake Forest Park Charitable Foundation Legacy Fund.

Many of you have a personal connection to this cause, whether you attended Shorecrest High School, had children who graduated from there (some of whom may have received an LFP Rotary Scholarship), or served as educators within the Shoreline School District.



I am pleased to share that an anonymous donor has pledged a $50,000 matching gift over the next year. This donor will match contributions dollar-for-dollar until the first $50,000 is raised, helping us reach our inaugural goal of $100,000.

Thank you for your time and for your continued support of our community's future leaders. Thank you for your time and for your continued support of our community's future leaders.



Ed Pearson

Legacy Fund Chair

Lake Forest Park Rotary Charitable Foundation



The LFPRCF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization EIN: 86-1129290







Ten years ago, during my time as President of the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park and co-chair of our scholarship committee, I recognized a critical need to establish long-term financial security for our 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation.