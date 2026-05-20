Art & Book Sale at Richmond Beach Library June 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026



The Richmond Beach Library will hold an Art & Book Sale on Saturday June 6, 2026 from 11am to 3pm at the Library Park, adjacent to the Strawberry Festival. 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177

1. Book prices range from $1 to $4. Bring a box or bag for great books for giving or yourself in many genres: children, travel, cooking, mystery, romance, inspirational and many more.

2. Art at prices you can afford. Notable Seattle artists and others in paintings and other types of art. Embellishing your house or gift.

3. Raffle Baskets in themed baskets such as "movie night" many with products donated from local businesses.


Posted by DKH at 11:51 PM
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