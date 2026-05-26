Shorewood track & field athletes qualify for State championship - Shorewood boys win District 1 title
Tuesday, May 26, 2026
|Shorewood track & field coaches and athletes
Shorewood Boys & Girls Track & Field athletes qualify for the State Track & Field Championships to be held in Tacoma on May 28-30th, 2026. The girls team will send three individuals and the 4x400m relay and the boys team will send 10 individuals and the 4x400m relay.
The boys team captured the NW District 1 Title
Congrats to:
Our District, comprised of 3 leagues/15 schools, is allocated 4 spots to the State meet. In the boys 1600m, Shorewood placed 1st through 4th!
Congrats to:
- Olivia Decker, 3200m (set new personal best time - PB)
- Lucy Eichelberger, 100m Hurdles (PB)
- Mila Fotinatos, 400m (breaking her own school record that's she has broken in each of the last two years - PB)
- 4x400m Relay (Taylor Duquette, McKenzie Clark, Lucy Eichelberger, Mila Fotinatos, Lizzy Tajkowski Rolfe, Violet Koslowsky, Olivia Decker)
- Max Billett, 1600m (District Champ!), 3200m
- Tristan Crittenden, 1600m (PB)
- Eli Graves, 1600m (PB), 3200m (District Champ!)
- Adrian Kamau, Long Jump
- Jaden Marlow, 110m Hurdles (District Champ! - PB), Pole Vault (District Champ!), Long Jump (District Champ! - PB), Discus
- Tyler Marlow, Javelin (District Champ! - PB), Long Jump (PB)
- Kellan Roberts, 800m (PB), 1600m (PB - now #1 All-Time Shorewood freshman 1600m time)
- John Tan, Unified 100m
- Jason Villanueva, Unified 100m
- Thomas Zyskowski, 100m (District Champ! - PB), 200m
- 4x400m Relay (Aiden Witt, Kellan Roberts, Eli Graves, Max Billett, Tyler Marlow, Thomas Zyskowski, Isaiah Schuelke, Matbeal Dinka)
Other highlights include:
Season's bests in all girls relays: 4x100m (Senaya Ovuru, Juniper Zyskowski, Kaylee Park, Juliet Moser) , 4x200m (Taylor Duquette, McKenzie Clark, Lizzy Tajkowski Rolfe, Juliet Moser), & 4x400m. Season's best in the boys 4x400m relay.
|1600m Shorewood took the first four places
Our District, comprised of 3 leagues/15 schools, is allocated 4 spots to the State meet. In the boys 1600m, Shorewood placed 1st through 4th!
1st - Max Billett, 2nd - Eli Graves, 3rd - Tristan Crittenden, 4th - Kellan Roberts
|3200m Shorewood boys take 6 of the 8 placements
At Championships meets like Districts and State, 8 place on the podium. In the boys 3200m, Shorewood placed 1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th!
1st - Eli Graves, 2nd - Max Billett, 5th - Isaiah Schuelke, 6th (PB) - Tristan Crittenden, 7th - Brayden Yee, 8th - Noah Raupp, (3rd - Mount Vernon, 4th - Mountlake Terrace)
Results from NW District 1 Championships: Results 5/20, 5/22.
Other season's best or personal best include:
- Cleo Dalasta, 3200m (SB)
- McKenzie Clark, 800m (PB)
- Matbeal Dinka, 110m Hurdles (PB), 300m Hurdles (PB)
- Cooper Martinez, Discus (PB), Javelin (PB)
|Shorewood boys and girls teams and coaches
Next weekend (May 28-30), Shorewood & Shorecrest will head to the WIAA State Track & Field Championships in Tacoma.
--Shorewood Head Coaches Paul Villanueva and Joel Reese
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