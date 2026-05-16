Evening and night time road closure on 61st Ave NE between SR 522 and NE 175th

Starting Wednesday, May 20 through Friday, May 22, 2026 Sound Transit will close 61st Ave NE between SR 522 (NE Bothell Way) and NE 175th Street from 6pm to 6am for nighttime saw cutting across the road.









This work is necessary to prepare for upcoming trenching and utility work. This work must be done at night, as daytime work hours are not long enough to set up and complete the work.Eastbound drivers can access 175th Street via 65th Avenue NE. (see the attached map)Westbound drivers can access 175th Street via 68th Avenue NE or take the detour on 60th Avenue NE around the block and turn left on to eastbound SR 522 at 61st Avenue NE. (see the attached map)The sidewalk between SR 522 and NE 175th Street on 61st Avenue NE will remain open during this work. This work will not affect the Burke-Gilman Trail.