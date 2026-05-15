♟️ Save the Date! The Giant Chess Set Returns to Third Place Commons ♟️
Friday, May 15, 2026
After disappearing during the pandemic, the beloved giant chess set is finally coming back! Join us on Saturday, June 6, 2026 from 10am–12pm as we celebrate the return of this iconic community favorite to Third Place Commons.
Thanks to an incredible team of volunteers, the oversized chess pieces have been fully restored and paired with a newly designed custom board, ready once again for players of all ages and skill levels.
Enjoy a morning of chess, community, and fun featuring:
Parade of Pieces
Chess Costume Pageant
Chess books with Third Place Books
Arts & crafts with Shorelake Arts
Chess workshops and open play
Chess cake showcase
For those interested, participation is encouraged! To make this celebration as grand as the star of the show, please sign up here.
The board is set, the pieces are ready, and the only thing missing is you. Make your move and join us for this special community celebration!
More details here.
Third Place Commons
17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park
Saturday, June 6, 2026 from 10am–12pm
Questions? Email director@thirdplacecommons.org
Parade of Pieces
Chess Costume Pageant
Chess books with Third Place Books
Arts & crafts with Shorelake Arts
Chess workshops and open play
Chess cake showcase
For those interested, participation is encouraged! To make this celebration as grand as the star of the show, please sign up here.
The board is set, the pieces are ready, and the only thing missing is you. Make your move and join us for this special community celebration!
More details here.
Third Place Commons
17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park
Saturday, June 6, 2026 from 10am–12pm
Questions? Email director@thirdplacecommons.org
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