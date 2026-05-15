♟️ Save the Date! The Giant Chess Set Returns to Third Place Commons ♟️



After disappearing during the pandemic, the beloved giant chess set is finally coming back! Join us on Saturday, June 6, 2026 from 10am–12pm as we celebrate the return of this iconic community favorite to Third Place Commons. After disappearing during the pandemic, the beloved giant chess set is finally coming back! Join us on Saturday, June 6, 2026 from 10am–12pm as we celebrate the return of this iconic community favorite to Third Place Commons.



Parade of Pieces

Chess Costume Pageant

Chess books with Third Place Books

Arts & crafts with Shorelake Arts

Chess workshops and open play

Chess cake showcase



For those interested, participation is encouraged! To make this celebration as grand as the star of the show,



The board is set, the pieces are ready, and the only thing missing is you. Make your move and join us for this special community celebration!



More details here.

Third Place Commons

17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park

Saturday, June 6, 2026 from 10am–12pm



Questions? Email





Enjoy a morning of chess, community, and fun featuring:Parade of PiecesChess Costume PageantChess books with Third Place BooksArts & crafts with Shorelake ArtsChess workshops and open playChess cake showcaseFor those interested, participation is encouraged! To make this celebration as grand as the star of the show, please sign up here The board is set, the pieces are ready, and the only thing missing is you. Make your move and join us for this special community celebration!Third Place Commons17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest ParkSaturday, June 6, 2026 from 10am–12pmQuestions? Email director@thirdplacecommons.org

Thanks to an incredible team of volunteers, the oversized chess pieces have been fully restored and paired with a newly designed custom board, ready once again for players of all ages and skill levels.