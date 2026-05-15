Michael Lee Beggs 1961-2026
Friday, May 15, 2026
|Michael Lee Beggs
12/14/1961 - 5/8/2026
Michael was born in Seattle, WA to Jerry Beggs and Leta (Dozier) Beggs. He met his wife, Teresa, while attending seminary in Dallas, TX, and they shared 35 years of marriage together. Their sons, Joshua and Jeremy, were born in London, England while Mike was completing his doctoral studies.
Mike graduated from Shoreline High School in Lake Forest Park, Washington. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Seattle Pacific University, a Master of Divinity from the Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University, and a PhD in Philosophy on the Authority of the Bible for Theological Education from King's College London.
Michael is survived by wife Teresa (Ellis) Beggs; sons Joshua (Lily) of Alexandria, KY and Jeremiah of Issaquah, WA; granddaughter Evelynn; brother Allen (Pamela), several nieces and nephews, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by parents Jerry and Leta Beggs; sister-in-law Becki Beggs; and grandchild Kai.
Michael served as pastor to several congregations within the United Methodist Church and the Anglican Church in North America. He was a devoted reader whose extensive library was both well loved and frequently used. Mike especially treasured time spent with family and friends and was known for his gift for storytelling, often sharing tales with a wonderful sense of humor and a steady supply of memorable “dad jokes.”
A passionate drummer, Mike enjoyed a wide range of music, particularly classic rock and jazz. He also possessed a deep understanding of theology and valued thoughtful conversations with family, friends, and members of his congregations. Serving local churches brought him great joy and was a privilege he held close to his heart.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 1:00 The Mission Cincinnati 2221 Slane, Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45212. The funeral service will follow at 1:30. Burial will be at Saint Mary Cemetery 2201 Dixie Hwy Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Anglican Relief and Development Fund (https://ardf.org/).
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