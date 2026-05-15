Middle School STEM night May 29, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026

Middle School STEM Night
(Science Technology Engineering Math)
Friday May 29, 2026 from 6-8pm
Kellogg Middle School

Join us for the 3rd Annual Middle School STEM Night!

This district-wide event is open to all middle school students and families across Shoreline and Lake Forest Park and is designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and excitement around science, technology, engineering, and math.

Students will have the chance to explore hands-on activities, connect with exhibitors, and learn how STEM connects to future classes, college pathways, and careers.

STEM Night is sponsored & supported by Shoreline PTA Council / Hi-Cap Advocacy Committee, Kellogg Middle School PTSA, and Einstein Middle School PTSA.


Posted by DKH at 4:36 AM
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