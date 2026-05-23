Kenmore purchases Savage Moose property for stream restoration

Savage Moose sports bar in Kenmore The City of Kenmore purchased the Savage Moose property ( The City of Kenmore purchased the Savage Moose property ( corner of NE 181st ST & 61st Avenue NE ) as part of a long-range environmental stewardship plan.





The property sits on a stream culvert identified as a fish passage barrier. Future planned work will reconnect fish passage in the stream from Lake Washington to the site and ultimately further up the stream.





The property is adjacent to the former “Jack in the Box” property, which is now a WSDOT stream culvert replacement project; demo work on that site begins this summer.





The City’s project on the Savage Moose property will connect to WSDOT’s project, once completed.





Construction is still 4-5 years out for the City project. For the time being, the City plans to maintain the Savage Moose lease with no change to operations for the foreseeable future.





The funding for the purchase is from dedicated funding sources specific to culvert replacement work including a King County Conservation Futures grant and Surface Water Management Funds – which are restricted funds and can only be used for these types of projects; the funding from this project does not come out of the City’s general operating budget.







