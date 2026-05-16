Poison control specialists
Saturday, May 16, 2026
When my child was a toddler, I had to call Poison Control so many times that I was afraid I'd be reported to Child Protective Services (CPS).
But we made it through and although I haven't called them for many years, I'm still grateful we have such a wonderful resource.
Even then I didn't realize how highly trained many of the responders were.
Congratulations to our three call center pharmacists who took their exams to become Certified Specialists in Poison Information! 🎉
Congratulations to our three call center pharmacists who took their exams to become Certified Specialists in Poison Information! 🎉
Becoming a CSPI requires:
🤓 Over a year of training in treating poisonings (on top of training to be a Doctor of Pharmacy)
🫶 Helping at least 2,000 people who call the Poison Center with a potential poisoning
☎️ The next time you call, you might speak with one of these amazing individuals!!
🤓 Over a year of training in treating poisonings (on top of training to be a Doctor of Pharmacy)
🫶 Helping at least 2,000 people who call the Poison Center with a potential poisoning
☎️ The next time you call, you might speak with one of these amazing individuals!!
Call us at 1-800-222-1222.
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