Poison control specialists

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Certified Specialists in Poison Information
By Diane Hettrick

When my child was a toddler, I had to call Poison Control so many times that I was afraid I'd be reported to Child Protective Services (CPS).

But we made it through and although I haven't called them for many years, I'm still grateful we have such a wonderful resource.

Even then I didn't realize how highly trained many of the responders were.

Congratulations to our three call center pharmacists who took their exams to become Certified Specialists in Poison Information! 🎉 

Becoming a CSPI requires:
🤓 Over a year of training in treating poisonings (on top of training to be a Doctor of Pharmacy)
🫶 Helping at least 2,000 people who call the Poison Center with a potential poisoning
☎️ The next time you call, you might speak with one of these amazing individuals!!

Washington Poison Center
Independent 501(c)3 nonprofit providing free emergency medical services 24/7/365. 
Call us at 1-800-222-1222.


Posted by DKH at 2:21 AM
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