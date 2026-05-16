Poison control specialists

Certified Specialists in Poison Information By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





When my child was a toddler, I had to call Poison Control so many times that I was afraid I'd be reported to Child Protective Services (CPS).





But we made it through and although I haven't called them for many years, I'm still grateful we have such a wonderful resource.





Even then I didn't realize how highly trained many of the responders were.



Congratulations to our three call center pharmacists who took their exams to become Certified Specialists in Poison Information! 🎉





Becoming a CSPI requires:

🤓 Over a year of training in treating poisonings (on top of training to be a Doctor of Pharmacy)

🫶 Helping at least 2,000 people who call the Poison Center with a potential poisoning

☎️ The next time you call, you might speak with one of these amazing individuals!!





Washington Poison Center

Call us at 1-800-222-1222.









Independent 501(c)3 nonprofit providing free emergency medical services 24/7/365.