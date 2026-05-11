May Recipe from Town & Country Market
Monday, May 11, 2026
Easy Al Pastor with Pineapple Salsa
This month's recipe from locally owned Town & Country Market
Name: Easy Al Pastor with Pineapple Salsa
Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Yield: 2-3 Servings
Description: Fire up taco night in no time with these Easy Al Pastor Tacos! Pre-seasoned, fully cooked meat means big flavor with minimal work. Just heat, top with a simple fresh pineapple salsa, and enjoy.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups chopped pineapple
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
- ½ red onion, finely chopped
- ½ bunch cilantro, chopped
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 tablespoon honey
- Salt
- 1 package Greco al pastor meat
- Corn or flour tortillas, toasted
Optional toppings:
- Avocado
- Shredded cabbage
- Sour Cream
- Hot sauce
Preparation:
- For the salsa, in a bowl combine chopped pineapple, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, honey and sprinkle of salt. Mix and set aside.
- Heat a large skillet to medium-high heat. Coat lightly with oil. Add sliced al pastor meat. Cook until hot and browned and caramelized.
- Build tacos with toasted tortillas, al pastor and toppings of choice. Enjoy right away!
Shoreline Town & Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place,15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133
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