May Recipe from Town & Country Market

Monday, May 11, 2026

Easy Al Pastor with Pineapple Salsa

This month's recipe from locally owned Town & Country Market

Name: Easy Al Pastor with Pineapple Salsa

Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Yield: 2-3 Servings
Description: Fire up taco night in no time with these Easy Al Pastor Tacos! Pre-seasoned, fully cooked meat means big flavor with minimal work. Just heat, top with a simple fresh pineapple salsa, and enjoy.

Ingredients:
  • 2 cups chopped pineapple
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
  • ½ red onion, finely chopped
  • ½ bunch cilantro, chopped
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • Salt
  • 1 package Greco al pastor meat
  • Corn or flour tortillas, toasted

Optional toppings:
  • Avocado
  • Shredded cabbage
  • Sour Cream
  • Hot sauce

Preparation:
  1. For the salsa, in a bowl combine chopped pineapple, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, honey and sprinkle of salt. Mix and set aside.
  2. Heat a large skillet to medium-high heat. Coat lightly with oil. Add sliced al pastor meat. Cook until hot and browned and caramelized.
  3. Build tacos with toasted tortillas, al pastor and toppings of choice. Enjoy right away!

Shoreline Town & Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place,15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133


Posted by DKH at 1:48 AM
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