American Democracy: Indigenous Roots and Future May 21, 2026
Sunday, May 10, 2026
Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 5pm
Shoreline Community College, PUB
Shoreline Community College, PUB
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Public event. Free.
Storyteller Fern Naomi Renville reveals how the Haudenosaunee Great Law of Peace shaped Benjamin Franklin’s political thinking—and how the Constitution drew from this centuries-old alliance.
Public event. Free.
Storyteller Fern Naomi Renville reveals how the Haudenosaunee Great Law of Peace shaped Benjamin Franklin’s political thinking—and how the Constitution drew from this centuries-old alliance.
Renville is a Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota, Omaha, and Seneca-Cayuga storyteller, theatre director, and playwright.
Note: Fern will be zoomed in on the big screen. Discussions will be local in the room.
From Humanities Washington:
History books teach us that the Founding Fathers birthed American democracy, but do not reveal the Indigenous sources of inspiration that guided their vision. The Haudenosaunee Confederacy’s Great Law of Peace—uniting six Nations in an alliance that predates the American Constitution by centuries—served as a powerful example to men such as Benjamin Franklin, who benefited from the political guidance of Haudenosaunee leaders. Franklin directly cited the Law’s influence on the Constitution.
RSVP here
Note: Fern will be zoomed in on the big screen. Discussions will be local in the room.
From Humanities Washington:
History books teach us that the Founding Fathers birthed American democracy, but do not reveal the Indigenous sources of inspiration that guided their vision. The Haudenosaunee Confederacy’s Great Law of Peace—uniting six Nations in an alliance that predates the American Constitution by centuries—served as a powerful example to men such as Benjamin Franklin, who benefited from the political guidance of Haudenosaunee leaders. Franklin directly cited the Law’s influence on the Constitution.
RSVP here
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