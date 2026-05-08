Celebrate the Arts Party in Edmonds June 17, 2026

Summer in Edmonds begins with a party





The Edmonds Arts Festival invites the community to the Celebrate the Arts Party on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Frances Anderson Center Plaza 700 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020 —an energetic, art-filled evening designed to launch the Festival weekend with style, creativity, and connection.





This 21+ kickoff event brings together art lovers, community supporters, and summer revelers for a lively night featuring gallery access, live entertainment, gourmet bites, and interactive artistic experiences, all supporting the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation’s mission to fund scholarships, public art, and arts education.





Guests can curate their ideal evening:





First Look Experience (6–7 PM):

For those seeking an elevated start, this exclusive VIP hour includes early gallery access before the crowds, a welcome drink served in a commemorative glass, and a first look at Festival artwork in an intimate, insider setting.





General Admission (7–10 PM):

The celebration expands into a vibrant summer soirée with gourmet appetizers and cocktails, live music from the Dogtones, and a one-of-a-kind collaborative art experience with artist Jesse Reno presented by Art Walk Edmonds.





Whether guests come for the art, the music, the food, or simply the joy of celebrating creativity with friends, Celebrate the Arts Party offers a memorable way to start one of Edmonds’ most cherished traditions.





Tickets are on sale now for the Edmonds Arts Festival June 18-21, 2026

First Look Experience tickets are $135,

General Admission tickets are $85, with discounted group pricing available for parties of 10 or more.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Join the celebration, experience the energy, and help keep the arts thriving in Edmonds.









About the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation





The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation supports arts education, scholarships, public art, and cultural enrichment throughout the community, helping ensure the arts remain vibrant and accessible for generations to come.







