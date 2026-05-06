Pack the Park 5k fun run Saturday May 9
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
What are you doing on May 9, 2026? Enjoy cheering crowds, a beautiful course, and post-race festivities at Pack The Park 5k/Fun Run 2026! The capes are coming out, and the cause is bigger than ever.
If you have not done so already, grab your spot now before it's gone!
🦸 PACK THE PARK 5K FUN RUN
Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 9:00 AM
Animal Acres Park | 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
👉 REGISTER NOW: https://runsignup.com/Race/WA/LakeForestPark/PackThePark5kFunRun
Adults: $40 | Students: $25
Here's what makes this run different from every other race on your calendar:
A portion of registration fees goes toward putting on the event — and every remaining dollar goes directly back to the organizations fighting food insecurity in our community. On top of that, 100% of all donations go straight to the cause. No one organizing this event takes a dime. Every bit of time and effort is volunteered, because this community is worth it.
✅ Shoreline Schools Angel Fund
✅ Third Place Commons Farmers Market Bucks
See you on May 9th!
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