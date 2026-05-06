Pack the Park 5k fun run Saturday May 9

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

What are you doing on May 9, 2026? Enjoy cheering crowds, a beautiful course, and post-race festivities at Pack The Park 5k/Fun Run 2026! The capes are coming out, and the cause is bigger than ever.

If you have not done so already, grab your spot now before it's gone!

🦸 PACK THE PARK 5K FUN RUN

Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 9:00 AM

Animal Acres Park | 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA


Adults: $40 | Students: $25

Here's what makes this run different from every other race on your calendar:

A portion of registration fees goes toward putting on the event — and every remaining dollar goes directly back to the organizations fighting food insecurity in our community. On top of that, 100% of all donations go straight to the cause. No one organizing this event takes a dime. Every bit of time and effort is volunteered, because this community is worth it.

✅ Shoreline Schools Angel Fund

✅ Third Place Commons Farmers Market Bucks

See you on May 9th!



Posted by Carl Dinse at 11:17 PM
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