What are you doing on May 9, 2026? Enjoy cheering crowds, a beautiful course, and post-race festivities at Pack The Park 5k/Fun Run 2026! The capes are coming out, and the cause is bigger than ever.





If you have not done so already, grab your spot now before it's gone!





🦸 PACK THE PARK 5K FUN RUN





Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 9:00 AM





Animal Acres Park | 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA









Adults: $40 | Students: $25





Here's what makes this run different from every other race on your calendar:





A portion of registration fees goes toward putting on the event — and every remaining dollar goes directly back to the organizations fighting food insecurity in our community. On top of that, 100% of all donations go straight to the cause. No one organizing this event takes a dime. Every bit of time and effort is volunteered, because this community is worth it.





✅ Shoreline Schools Angel Fund





✅ Third Place Commons Farmers Market Bucks





See you on May 9th!











