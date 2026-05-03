For the Birds: Deee, Deee Deees are calling you

Ask anyone to list some of their favorite birds, and chickadees will be on that list.





Black-capped Chickadees are acrobatic, feisty little birds, with distinct black and white faces, and often seem to look at you with intelligence, weighing whether it is necessary… or not, to fly away before finding that heaviest seed in the feeder.





Chestnut-backed Chickadees, our other local chickadee, prefer dark coniferous forests and are only found on the West Coast.





Their warm chestnut brown backs, dark brown caps coupled with their white cheeks make these active bug-gleaning little birds welcome additions to your wooded yard and feeders.





Sixty-five percent of their food is composed of spiders, caterpillars, scale insects, aphids, and wasp larvae and other insects. In the fall, they often store food for eating later.





Inquisitive and friendly, with their pleasant calls and dee-dee-dee alarms, both species of chickadees will be the first to find your new feeder and announce their find to the other neighborhood birds.





In the winter, nuthatches, kinglets, and Downy Woodpeckers often tag along with chickadees because they know these non-migrating bundles of energy will find all the winter specials.