WeatherWatcher: False Summer is here, no rain in sight





Forecasted High Temperatures Monday from the National Weather Service

Forecast: The next 7 days are forecasted to be sunny, and mostly clear skies. Currently there's no hints at any rain or stormy weather anytime soon. Our biggest weather news this week will likely be Sunday and Monday's temperatures. On Sunday we're expecting high temperatures in the upper 70's, with a slight chance that we might break 80°F here in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. Chances are best for breaking that barrier east of I-5.





Monday, we have an increased chance of breaking 80°F in Lake Forest Park especially, but possible across Shoreline as well. Temperatures will be a little cooler the closer you get to the Puget Sound. If we reach or pass 80°F it will be our first time breaking 80°F this year.





Tuesday through next weekend we cool back down, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70's Tuesday, and highs down into the mid to upper 60's Wednesday and through next weekend. Lows are expected to be generally on either side of 50°F, with a cooling trend as we get later into the week.





Last month's highlights:

High temperature: 75.9°F (April 20th)

Low temperature: 36.3°F (April 8th)

Rainiest Day: 0.95 inches (April 1st)

Total Rainfall: 3.28 inches (We were above the normal of 2.88 inches)

Average temperature: 50.4°F (We were above the normal of 49.2°F)



Rainfall accumulation for April 2026 in North Ridge (Echo Lake).

I think our rainfall in April is the biggest highlight, where we were above normal throughout the month. Three major weather systems were responsible for most of the rainfall, and some of these weather systems brought much needed snow to the mountains as well.





Daily high and low temperatures compared to average in North Ridge (Echo Lake).

Temperatures were slightly above average, mainly due to our early summer weather as seen in the high temperature spikes between 18th and 22nd and again at the end of the month. You can also see how earlier last week when we had the low cloud cover and fog our temperatures were closer to normal around 26th through 28th.





For current weather conditions please visit www.shorelineweather.com













False summer has arrived, where we've been mostly dry and seasonable since April 22nd. The seasonable part is about to change with a pair of days ahead bringing warmer than normal temperatures. Latest forecasts late Saturday however have backed off on high temperatures, keeping the warmest air south of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.