Buy a hot dog at Town & Country Market May 16, 2026 and proceeds go to local food banks

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Proceeds from hot dog sales on May 16 go to local food banks
Next Saturday, May 16, 2026 readers can support local food banks with a quick stop at the Shoreline Town & Country Market.

As part of the grocer’s Giving Together program, stores will be grilling Seattle-style hot dogs and inviting the community to give back in a simple, tangible way.

For a suggested $5 donation, guests can enjoy a classic Seattle Dog, with all proceeds benefiting local food banks.

It is an easy, family-friendly way to contribute while shopping or spending time in the neighborhood.

Giving Together is Town & Country Markets’ community impact program, focused on supporting the local neighborhood.

Through partnerships with local nonprofits and food banks, the program channels customer and company contributions into direct, local support.

When & where: T&C Shoreline — Saturday, May 16, 12–4 pm
15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Stop by, grab a Seattle Dog, and take part in a collective effort to support food access in the community.


Posted by DKH at 11:18 PM
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