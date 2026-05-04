Shoreline grounds maintenance staff to remove Poisonous Hemlock and Shiny Geranium from city parks and property

Poison Hemlock plant. Photo by John Brown.

King County It’s time again for City staff, led by Grounds Maintenance, to treat noxious weeds like Poison Hemlock and Shiny Geranium. This week, crews will place application signage and begin treatments as the weather permits over the next few weeks. It’s time again for City staff, led by Grounds Maintenance, to treat noxious weeds like Poison Hemlock and Shiny Geranium. This week, crews will place application signage and begin treatments as the weather permits over the next few weeks.



The City’s Integrated Pest Management (IPM) policy requires a minimum of 24 hours of dry weather after any application. We have eleven locations of Poison Hemlock and two locations of Shiny Geranium approved for treatment at this time. As we investigate more reports there may be additional treatment areas. Most treatments are in the City’s right-of-way.

Given the number of sites, treatments could be spread out over several weeks to fit within weather windows. Posted application areas will be marked by a 24” x 18” sign and pink flags. The pink flags will be replaced with blue flags featuring a city logo once we have completed treatment. This is to help clarify whether an area has been completed or is still awaiting treatment.

You can find more information about noxious weeds, stinging insects, and chemical control authorization on our Grounds Maintenance webpage

