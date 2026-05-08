The Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour & Market - June 20, 2026

Saturday, June 20, 2026

9:00am - 3:00pm









The Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Market will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 9:00am to 3:00pm at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park. Enjoyment for all ages!





Get ready for an extraordinary opportunity to peek behind the gates of some of the North End’s most beautiful private gardens! Each year, a select few are chosen for their creativity, design, and inspiration – and this year’s lineup promises to delight.





Ticket holders visit six private gardens where they can glean design ideas, maintenance and other gardening tips first-hand. As they stroll the gardens there are garden artists in action as well as live music setting a festive mood.





At the Garden Market, purchase raffle tickets, tools, containers, live shrubs and trees, rare cultivars, native plants and fine crafts.





In addition, Master Gardeners and other specialized consultants will demonstrate pruning techniques, and be available to advise you on soil, and water stewardship, and garden tips unique to our region and changing climate.





For over 20 years the Lake Forest Park Secret Garden Tour and Market has become a yearly anticipated event. The money raised from the tour and market achieves the goal of supporting local organizations as well as funding art in the town of Lake Forest Park.









Mark your calendars – you won’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind event!