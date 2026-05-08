Nature vs Nurture

Friday, May 8, 2026

Photo by Daniel Tuttle on Unsplash
As seen on NextDoor
From RC in Seattle

I witnessed the funniest thing today. Took a bus for the first time in 10+ years. A man got on with a dog in a stroller. A few minutes later there was a series of loud meows. 

A woman asked him if she could see his cat which she assumed was in the stroller too. Nope. The chihuahua does live with 2 cats and years ago decided to talk like them. 

This dog meowed loud, softly, in different cat sounds for the entire ride downtown; not constantly, but reacted just like a dog to noise, nosy people, want for attention but no bark, only meows!


Posted by DKH at 1:35 AM
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