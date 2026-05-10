Ronald Commons Café has openings for volunteers
Sunday, May 10, 2026
We would love to have some new volunteers as a part of our mighty team on Thursdays.Sign up at signup.com/go/XBZkOzO for 2-hour shifts.
We train you! We feed you! We have fun!
We would love to have some new volunteers as a part of our mighty team on Thursdays.Sign up at signup.com/go/XBZkOzO for 2-hour shifts.
We train you! We feed you! We have fun!
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