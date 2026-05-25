Norwegian Independence Day parade May 17 - Syttende Mai

Norwegian flags and traditional dress were the order of the day at the Syttende Mai parade in Ballard.

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick

The Leif Erickson Lodge was represented

My Norwegian relative always puts on her finest and goes early to get a good place for the Syttende Mai independence day parade in Ballard. My Norwegian relative always puts on her finest and goes early to get a good place for the Syttende Mai independence day parade in Ballard.





Beautiful dresses

Considering that I have at least five local friends who were born in Norway, I'm always surprised that Shoreline doesn't have a May 17 parade. If I know that many, there must be a lot more. Considering that I have at least five local friends who were born in Norway, I'm always surprised that Shoreline doesn't have a May 17 parade. If I know that many, there must be a lot more.





The Ballard High School marching band

But Ballard wins the day. But Ballard wins the day.





The Interlake High School band

We've had many visits from the Norwegian royal family. The King of Norway's most recent visit was 2015. King Harald V and Queen Sonja visited Ballard, unveiled refurbished murals at Bergen Place, and participated in Pacific Lutheran University's commencement ceremonies in Tacoma. We've had many visits from the Norwegian royal family. The King of Norway's most recent visit was 2015. King Harald V and Queen Sonja visited Ballard, unveiled refurbished murals at Bergen Place, and participated in Pacific Lutheran University's commencement ceremonies in Tacoma.





And then they went to Washington D.C.





A brass band

They weren't here this year but that hardly dampened spirits. They weren't here this year but that hardly dampened spirits.





And a Viking longboat

The first place I lived in Seattle was in Ballard. One day I went to the fishmonger and there were two young mothers with their babies in strollers, having an animated conversation in Norwegian. The block I lived on is gone now, replaced by enormous apartment buildings and the Nordic Heritage Museum.



I think that the Ballard Safeway still carries lutefisk.



--Photos by Lene Ellingsen Carpp The first place I lived in Seattle was in Ballard. One day I went to the fishmonger and there were two young mothers with their babies in strollers, having an animated conversation in Norwegian. The block I lived on is gone now, replaced by enormous apartment buildings and the Nordic Heritage Museum.I think that the Ballard Safeway still carries lutefisk.--Photos by Lene Ellingsen Carpp







