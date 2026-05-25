Norwegian Independence Day parade May 17 - Syttende Mai
Monday, May 25, 2026
|Norwegian flags and traditional dress were the order of the day at the Syttende Mai parade in Ballard.
By Diane Hettrick
|The Leif Erickson Lodge was represented
My Norwegian relative always puts on her finest and goes early to get a good place for the Syttende Mai independence day parade in Ballard.
|Beautiful dresses
Considering that I have at least five local friends who were born in Norway, I'm always surprised that Shoreline doesn't have a May 17 parade. If I know that many, there must be a lot more.
|The Interlake High School band
We've had many visits from the Norwegian royal family. The King of Norway's most recent visit was 2015. King Harald V and Queen Sonja visited Ballard, unveiled refurbished murals at Bergen Place, and participated in Pacific Lutheran University's commencement ceremonies in Tacoma.
And then they went to Washington D.C.
|And a Viking longboat
The first place I lived in Seattle was in Ballard. One day I went to the fishmonger and there were two young mothers with their babies in strollers, having an animated conversation in Norwegian. The block I lived on is gone now, replaced by enormous apartment buildings and the Nordic Heritage Museum.
I think that the Ballard Safeway still carries lutefisk.
--Photos by Lene Ellingsen Carpp
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