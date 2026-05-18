Shorewood Track & Field athletes shine at the Wesco South Championship competition

Shorewood Track & Field athletes

Among the threat of rain and crazy wind, Shorewood Track & Field athletes shine at the Wesco South Championships! Among the threat of rain and crazy wind, Shorewood Track & Field athletes shine at the Wesco South Championships!





Lots of Personal Records set, so many qualifiers for the upcoming NW District 1 Championships, so many All League honors, and the Boys team going Back to Back to Back to Back Wesco South Team Champions!





The boys team took home the league title for the 4th year in a row with the girls team taking 3rd!



Congratulations to the following who achieved All Wesco South League Honors.







All Wesco South 1st Team (Wesco South League Champion - 1st Place at League Meet):

Thomas Zyskowski - 100m, 200m

John Tan with Jason Villanueva - Unified 100m

Mila Fotinatos - 400m

Max Billett - 1600m

Eli Graves - 3200m (new meet record)

Jaden Marlow - 110m Hurdles (new meet record), Pole Vault, Long Jump

Cooper Martinez - Javelin All Wesco South 2nd Team (2nd Place at League Meet):

Eli Graves - 1600m

Max Billett - 3200m

Olivia Decker - 3200m

Matbeal Dinka - 300m Hurdles

Lucy Eichelberger - 100m Hurdles, 300m Hurdles

Jaden Marlow - Discus

Tyler Marlow - Javelin, Pole Vault

Emmanuela Okenwa - Shot Put

4x400m Relay (Taylor Duquette, McKenzie Clark, Willa Watson, Lucy Eichelberger) All Wesco South Honorable Mention (3rd Place at League Meet):

Kellan Roberts - 800m

Olivia Decker - 1600m

Mila Fotinatos - 300m Hurdles

Tyler Marlow - Long Jump

4x400m Relay (Aiden Witt, Kellan Roberts, Eli Graves, Max Billett)

This week's Northwest District 1 Championships (May 20 & 22, 2026) is made up of three leagues (Wesco South, Wesco North, and the Northwest Conference - 15 schools). This week's Northwest District 1 Championships (May 20 & 22, 2026) is made up of three leagues (Wesco South, Wesco North, and the Northwest Conference - 15 schools).



