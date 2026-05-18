Shorewood Track & Field athletes shine at the Wesco South Championship competition

Monday, May 18, 2026

Shorewood Track & Field athletes 

Among the threat of rain and crazy wind, Shorewood Track & Field athletes shine at the Wesco South Championships! 

Lots of Personal Records set, so many qualifiers for the upcoming NW District 1 Championships, so many All League honors, and the Boys team going Back to Back to Back to Back Wesco South Team Champions! 

The boys team took home the league title for the 4th year in a row with the girls team taking 3rd!

Congratulations to the following who achieved All Wesco South League Honors.


All Wesco South 1st Team (Wesco South League Champion - 1st Place at League Meet):
  • Thomas Zyskowski - 100m, 200m
  • John Tan with Jason Villanueva - Unified 100m
  • Mila Fotinatos - 400m
  • Max Billett - 1600m
  • Eli Graves - 3200m (new meet record)
  • Jaden Marlow - 110m Hurdles (new meet record), Pole Vault, Long Jump
  • Cooper Martinez - Javelin
All Wesco South 2nd Team (2nd Place at League Meet):
  • Eli Graves - 1600m
  • Max Billett - 3200m
  • Olivia Decker - 3200m
  • Matbeal Dinka - 300m Hurdles
  • Lucy Eichelberger - 100m Hurdles, 300m Hurdles
  • Jaden Marlow - Discus
  • Tyler Marlow - Javelin, Pole Vault
  • Emmanuela Okenwa - Shot Put
  • 4x400m Relay (Taylor Duquette, McKenzie Clark, Willa Watson, Lucy Eichelberger)
All Wesco South Honorable Mention (3rd Place at League Meet):
  • Kellan Roberts - 800m
  • Olivia Decker - 1600m
  • Mila Fotinatos - 300m Hurdles
  • Tyler Marlow - Long Jump
  • 4x400m Relay (Aiden Witt, Kellan Roberts, Eli Graves, Max Billett)

This week's Northwest District 1 Championships (May 20 & 22, 2026) is made up of three leagues (Wesco South, Wesco North, and the Northwest Conference - 15 schools). 

Districts (also known as Regionals), held at Shoreline Stadium, is the last step to the State meet in Tacoma (May 28-30). Top 4 placers at the District meet qualify for the State meet

Find the results from Wesco Championships here: Results Wesco Champs.

Next meet: NW District 1 Championships at Shoreline Stadium, Wednesday 5/20 and Friday 5/22.
Top 4 in each event qualify for the State Championships.

From Co-Head Coaches Paul Villanueva and Joel Reese


Posted by DKH at 3:20 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  