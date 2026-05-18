Shorewood Track & Field athletes shine at the Wesco South Championship competition
Monday, May 18, 2026
|Shorewood Track & Field athletes
Among the threat of rain and crazy wind, Shorewood Track & Field athletes shine at the Wesco South Championships!
Lots of Personal Records set, so many qualifiers for the upcoming NW District 1 Championships, so many All League honors, and the Boys team going Back to Back to Back to Back Wesco South Team Champions!
The boys team took home the league title for the 4th year in a row with the girls team taking 3rd!
Congratulations to the following who achieved All Wesco South League Honors.
Congratulations to the following who achieved All Wesco South League Honors.
All Wesco South 1st Team (Wesco South League Champion - 1st Place at League Meet):
- Thomas Zyskowski - 100m, 200m
- John Tan with Jason Villanueva - Unified 100m
- Mila Fotinatos - 400m
- Max Billett - 1600m
- Eli Graves - 3200m (new meet record)
- Jaden Marlow - 110m Hurdles (new meet record), Pole Vault, Long Jump
- Cooper Martinez - Javelin
- Eli Graves - 1600m
- Max Billett - 3200m
- Olivia Decker - 3200m
- Matbeal Dinka - 300m Hurdles
- Lucy Eichelberger - 100m Hurdles, 300m Hurdles
- Jaden Marlow - Discus
- Tyler Marlow - Javelin, Pole Vault
- Emmanuela Okenwa - Shot Put
- 4x400m Relay (Taylor Duquette, McKenzie Clark, Willa Watson, Lucy Eichelberger)
- Kellan Roberts - 800m
- Olivia Decker - 1600m
- Mila Fotinatos - 300m Hurdles
- Tyler Marlow - Long Jump
- 4x400m Relay (Aiden Witt, Kellan Roberts, Eli Graves, Max Billett)
This week's Northwest District 1 Championships (May 20 & 22, 2026) is made up of three leagues (Wesco South, Wesco North, and the Northwest Conference - 15 schools).
Districts (also known as Regionals), held at Shoreline Stadium, is the last step to the State meet in Tacoma (May 28-30). Top 4 placers at the District meet qualify for the State meet
Find the results from Wesco Championships here: Results Wesco Champs.
Next meet: NW District 1 Championships at Shoreline Stadium, Wednesday 5/20 and Friday 5/22.
Top 4 in each event qualify for the State Championships.
From Co-Head Coaches Paul Villanueva and Joel Reese
Find the results from Wesco Championships here: Results Wesco Champs.
Next meet: NW District 1 Championships at Shoreline Stadium, Wednesday 5/20 and Friday 5/22.
Top 4 in each event qualify for the State Championships.
From Co-Head Coaches Paul Villanueva and Joel Reese
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