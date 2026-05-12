Woodland Park Players Summer Musical: Newsies! - auditions for youth ages 14-20 on 5-17-26 and 5-22-26
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
This exciting partnership between Shoreline College and Woodland Park Players invites performers ages 14–20 to join a high-energy, dance-driven musical inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899.
- Rehearsals: June 29 – July 31
- Days: Monday – Friday
- Times: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Show Dates: July 31 – August 2
- Location: Shoreline College Main Theater (#1600 Theater)
- Directed by Jessica Low
- Music Director: Shawna Avinger
- Program Administrator: Jeannette LeGault
Participants will work alongside an experienced creative team with decades of combined experience in youth theater, directing, and performance education.
Auditions will be held at Shoreline College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Building 1500 Room 1515
- Sunday, 5/17 from 5:45pm – 9:15pm
- Friday, 5/22 from 5:45pm – 9:15pm
- Callbacks: Saturday, May 30 from 5:30pm – 10:00pm
For more information, please email: WPPSummerMusical@gmail.com
Or follow this link (sorry - you have to scroll to the very end of this page)
Or follow this link (sorry - you have to scroll to the very end of this page)
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