Urbanist Shoreline Walk + Bike Audit May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 10am - approximately 1pm Meet at Paramount Park (near the picnic shelter)









This fun community exploration will help pave the way for the City's formal community engagement and planning process for this new bike infrastructure, which will kick off later this year.



What's a Walk + Bike Audit?



It's basically just an on-the-ground tour of current infrastructure, barriers, and opportunities for future connection.











RSVP





We'll take pictures, observe traffic patterns, and take notes. It will be fun! We will split into two groups, and using bikes and our feet, move along some of the routes being considered.

Join Urbanist Shoreline for a walk + bike audit of some of the streets being considered for Shoreline's East Side Off-Corridor Bike Network.