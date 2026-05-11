Urbanist Shoreline Walk + Bike Audit May 30, 2026
Monday, May 11, 2026
Join Urbanist Shoreline for a walk + bike audit of some of the streets being considered for Shoreline's East Side Off-Corridor Bike Network.
This fun community exploration will help pave the way for the City's formal community engagement and planning process for this new bike infrastructure, which will kick off later this year.
What's a Walk + Bike Audit?
It's basically just an on-the-ground tour of current infrastructure, barriers, and opportunities for future connection.
What's a Walk + Bike Audit?
It's basically just an on-the-ground tour of current infrastructure, barriers, and opportunities for future connection.
We will split into two groups, and using bikes and our feet, move along some of the routes being considered.
We'll take pictures, observe traffic patterns, and take notes. It will be fun!
RSVP
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