Seattle Police arrest man for assaulting teen in North Seattle
Monday, May 11, 2026
At about 9:00am, patrol officers responded to reports of a man attempting to drag a girl into the woods near NE 103rd Street and 5th Ave NE. There, they found the victim with minor injuries. The suspect fled the area on foot before police arrived.
Firefighters treated the girl on scene and medics transported her to Seattle Children’s Hospital for evaluation. Detectives in the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit (SAU) arrived to process the scene, interview witnesses, and collect evidence.
Detectives determined that the man lured the teen from a bus stop into a nearby wooded area where the assault occurred.
At about 10:50am, patrol officers found the suspect near Aurora Avenue North and North 115th Street and arrested him. Police transported him to Seattle Police Headquarters to be interviewed by detectives.
The suspect also has multiple warrants for his arrest out of Snohomish County and Puyallup Municipal Court. Police booked the suspect into the King County Jail for Investigation of Rape and Kidnapping.
“Today’s incident is unacceptable. Our children should be able to travel safely and enjoy their youth without fear. As a community, we need to fully support our victims now and in the future. We need to prosecute those responsible for stealing our most vulnerable people’s sense of safety, and work together to stop this from happening again,” said Chief Shon Barnes.
“To victims of sexual assault, this City is here to support you. Please know that there are resources available at Seek Then Speak or the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center.”
Incident Number: 2026-123190
Seattle Police cover Seattle up to the 145th boundary with Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.
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