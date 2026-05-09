Business Spotlight: TAPS Theater

Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com





TAPS Theater: Bringing Global Stories, Free Workshops & Community to the Shoreline Stage





Bringing Global Stories to the Shoreline Stage Through Community & Creativity





In just one year, TAPS Theater (Turkish American Performers of Seattle) has begun carving out a unique space in Shoreline’s arts scene - bringing people together through theater, improv, and storytelling. As part of the long-standing nonprofit TACAWA, TAPS was created to expand cultural connection through performing arts, offering both performances and accessible opportunities for the community to participate, learn, and create.





Q & A with TAPS Theater

Q: How long have you been in business?

A: TAPS Theater for 1 year - under our nonprofit, TACAWA, for 50 years.





Q: What inspired you to start?

A: TACAWA: Turkish American Association of Washington has STFF (Seattle Turkish) Film Festival, Turkfest, ICFF children's festival, a Turkish school, etc. but nothing on performing arts, so we started TAPS (Turkish American Performers of Seattle) to connect with the larger community through stage arts.





Q: What services do you provide for our community?

A: Theater plays, improv nights, free drama workshops, free emcee training for ICFF, sketch writing and acting.





Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?

A: That the community is diverse and very welcoming/inclusive.





Q: Why are you based in Shoreline?

A: We work in collaboration with Shoreline Community College Theater.





Q: What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?

A: We are international! We don't only serve the Turkish community but are willing to connect with other cultures!





Q: What inspires you each day?

A: Smiling faces!





Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?

A: We were able to put one play, one improv night, one fundraiser, emcee training twice (3 months each) 18 free drama sessions, two appearances at festivals all in the first year of the foundation!





Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?

A: We don’t have customers. We have participants and audience (open to everyone) because we're small and just beginning, it is hard to reach out to bigger community without a budget.





Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?

A: Connect to organizations like yours that help us promote our events.





Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?

A: Most of our events are free. For this play, the tickets started from $13 up to $24. But cost is not a barrier, we will give away or offer 20% of all tickets.





Q: If you could change one thing about Shoreline, what would it be?

A: Safety. :)





Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?

A: To have an established address/office of our own.





Q: What’s your next upcoming event?





Connect with TAPS Theater

Shoreline, WA

206-673-1127







