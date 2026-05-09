Skills and Drills Youth Tennis Camp with Arnie Moreno June 29 - July 3, 2026

Arnie Moreno

Tennis Coach Shorewood Varsity tennis Coach Arnie Moreno will provide his annual tennis camp June 29 to July 3, 2026. Shorewood Varsity tennis Coach Arnie Moreno will provide his annual tennis camp June 29 to July 3, 2026.





Attend all days or only days that work for your schedules. The camp is for all levels, beginners, intermediates and advanced, for grades 6 to 12.





Register by sending Coach Moreno an email and provide a signed copy of waiver and proof of insurance on the first day attended.





Please see camp information for the camp waiver and proof of insurance.





Camp fee payments can be made by cash, check or Venmo : @ Arnold-Moreno-7





Please contact Coach Moreno if you have any questions.





Summer Skills and Drills Tennis Camp @ Shorewood Courts 2026

Arnie Moreno PTR Certified Tennis Instructor