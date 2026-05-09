Skills and Drills Youth Tennis Camp with Arnie Moreno June 29 - July 3, 2026
Saturday, May 9, 2026
|Arnie Moreno
Tennis Coach
Attend all days or only days that work for your schedules. The camp is for all levels, beginners, intermediates and advanced, for grades 6 to 12.
Register by sending Coach Moreno an email and provide a signed copy of waiver and proof of insurance on the first day attended.
Please see camp information for the camp waiver and proof of insurance.
Camp fee payments can be made by cash, check or Venmo : @ Arnold-Moreno-7
Please contact Coach Moreno if you have any questions.
Summer Skills and Drills Tennis Camp @ Shorewood Courts 2026
Arnie Moreno PTR Certified Tennis Instructor
- Shorewood High School Girls Varsity Tennis Coach
- Shorewood High School Boys Varsity Tennis Coach
- Shorewood High School 501 wins 16 Wesco South League Championships
- WesCo South Coach of the Year 2022
- WesCo South Coach of the Year 2023
- Seattle P-I Girls Tennis Coach of the Year 2005
- King 5 “Coach that makes a Difference” February 2008
- Washington State University “ Educator of Excellence” Award 2007
Location:
Shorewood HS tennis courts
17300 Fremont Ave N
17300 Fremont Ave N
Time/ Days:
Monday through Friday 10am - 12noon
Dates:
- June 29, 30,
- July 1, 2, 3, 2026
Last Day of Camp:
- July 3rd
- July 6 is the make up date only for rained out lessons
Lessons:
- 5 two hour lessons for $ 260.00 or $ 26 per lesson.
- Family plan – more than one family member in the camp :
- Five 2 hour group lessons for $180 per student.
- Call instructor for dates of make up lessons 206-412-3191
Payment methods:
- Checks payable to Arnie Moreno or pay by lesson or number of lessons you plan to take.
- Mail payment or bring to first day of practice.
- 18904 32nd AVE NE, Lake Forest Park, WA. 98155
- Venmo @Arnold-Moreno-7
ALL LEVELS OF SKILL - BEGINNERS TO ADVANCED - MIDDLE SCHOOL TO HIGH SCHOOL
RACKET PROVIDED IF NEEDED - BALLS PROVIDED
- Ball Machine - Live ball drills - Fundamentals
- Games and Matches - Skill drills – Strategy
Required by first week of tennis camp:
- emergency contact and
- insurance coverage information
PLEASE email ARNIE MORENO TO SIGN UP, signups accepted on any day during the camp
- (Cell) 206-412-3191
- email: morenoarnie106@hotmail.com
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Student name __________________________________________
Parent signature ________________________________________
Emergency contact # ____________________________________
Insurance ( name of company only ) ________________________
I release any claim for liability for Summer Tennis Skills and Drills ( Camp ), instructors and Moreno Company. I understand the risk involved in physical activities required in tennis and hold the Camp and instructors harmless. The Camp and instructors will use appropriate and safe instructional techniques, equipment and drills.
Parent / Guardian signature ________________________________
Date _____________________
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