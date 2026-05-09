Limited edition Shoreline mug for sale at Town & Country Market
Saturday, May 9, 2026
|Available at Town & Country Market through next week
Town & Country (T&C) Markets has launched a limited-edition collection of insulated MiiR mugs created in collaboration with Pacific Northwest artists, each inspired by the unique character, history, and landmarks of the communities surrounding its six markets.
For Shoreline, Victor Meléndez looked to one of the market's most recognizable features: the fresh seafood tanks that greet shoppers as they walk through the door.
The limited-edition mugs, priced at $27.99, are for sale only in the the Shoreline store through next week. The mugs are made in collaboration with Seattle-based MiiR representing a shared commitment to transparency, sustainability and giving back.
Town & Country Markets brings people the joy of discovering new foods, flavors and products. Founded in 1957 by two brothers, John and Mo Nakata, and good friend Ed Loverich, the local, family-owned and run markets across Puget Sound offer an eating and shopping experience that embodies the love of great food and drink and the experience of sharing food people love.
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