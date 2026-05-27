Wear Orange Weekend - three events in Shoreline June 5-7, 2026
Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Nearly 130 people are shot and killed every day in this country, and countless more are injured or forever changed by gun violence. These are not just statistics—they represent families, classrooms, workplaces, and entire communities living with loss and fear.
To honor the lives impacted by gun violence and call for safer communities, we come together the first weekend in June to kick off Wear Orange Weekend.
To honor the lives impacted by gun violence and call for safer communities, we come together the first weekend in June to kick off Wear Orange Weekend.
It's led by National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday June 5th, which is being recognized formally through proclamation by Shoreline City Council on Monday June 1, 2026 at 7pm.
#WearOrange day is about awareness and elevating the voices of advocates across the country who are demanding an end to gun violence by taking action. We all have a role to play in preventing gun violence, whether that means securely storing firearms, talking with friends and neighbors about safety, or supporting survivors and local prevention efforts.
We welcome any and all interested to join us at events locally, as well as across the state and nation. Here's a useful flyer to share outlining Washington State events. You can also find an event near you at wearorange.org or by texting ORANGE to 644-33 and share online with #WearOrange.
#WearOrange day is about awareness and elevating the voices of advocates across the country who are demanding an end to gun violence by taking action. We all have a role to play in preventing gun violence, whether that means securely storing firearms, talking with friends and neighbors about safety, or supporting survivors and local prevention efforts.
We welcome any and all interested to join us at events locally, as well as across the state and nation. Here's a useful flyer to share outlining Washington State events. You can also find an event near you at wearorange.org or by texting ORANGE to 644-33 and share online with #WearOrange.
- Monday, June 1st - 7pm - join volunteers and advocates in thanking Mayor Robertson and the City Council in proclaiming June 5th, 2026 National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Shoreline. RSVP here
- Friday, June 5th - 4:30pm - join volunteers and wave signs at Friday afternoon commuters from the N 185th I-5 overpass. RSVP here
- Saturday, June 6th - 10:30am - join volunteers and wave signs at Saturday morning travelers at the Ponies near Ronald Bog park. RSVP here
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