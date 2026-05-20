35th NE closed between NE 185th to NE 182nd for construction



35th Ave NE in Lake Forest Park is now closed between NE 185th St to 182nd St until further notice for construction. Local access is still allowed. 35th Ave NE in Lake Forest Park is now closed between NE 185th St to 182nd St until further notice for construction. Local access is still allowed.





Do not use 35th Ave NE as a cut-through or alternate route. Increased traffic is creating safety and access concerns for residents and crews working in the area.





The road will be reopened when construction is complete.





"Thank you for helping keep the neighborhood safe and accessible."







