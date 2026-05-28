Fire alarm in adjacent building alerts Shoreline Fire

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Electrical panel fire in deserted building
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
At 3:45am Wednesday morning, May 27, 2026 Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a fire alarm in the 17100 block of 15th Ave NE. 

Crews arrived to find no smoke or fire initially.

Upon investigation, fire and smoke were found in an adjacent property on the west side of the building.

It was then upgraded to a working fire in a vacant former nursing home facility.

Firefighters brought the fire under control and completed an extensive search of the building. 

Following the investigation, the cause was determined to be an electrical fire originating in the panel room.

There were no injuries reported.

Thank you to our responding crews and partner agencies for their quick work and coordination.

#BothellFire #EastsideFireandRescue #southcountyfire #SEATTLEFIRE


Posted by DKH at 12:34 AM
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