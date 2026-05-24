Shorecrest soccer qualifies for State then eliminated in first round

Sunday, May 24, 2026

Shorecrest senior goalkeeper dives but can't stop a Bishop Blanchet goal late in the first half of the Scots-Bears 3A State tournament game played Friday in University Place.

Photos by Doug Petrowski

The Shorecrest boys varsity soccer team made it to the State competition this year, but were eliminated in the first round with a 3-1 loss to Bishop Blanchet on May 22, 2026.

Shorecrest junior Eli Barr executes a throw-in during the Scots-Bears 3A State tourney match played Friday in University Place.

May 22nd
State Tournament-First Round
Shorecrest-1 v Bishop Blanchet-3

Bishop Blanchet senior goalkeeper Ashton Mazza (left) grabs the ball in front of Shorecrest senior Ashton Johnson during the Scots-Bears 3A State tourney game played Friday in University Place.

17th
Goal Against

38th
Goal Against

Shorecrest senior Ashton Johnson (center) scored the lone SC goal in the Scots-Bears 3A State tournament contest played Friday in University Place.

54th
Goal: Ashton Johnson
Assist: Ameen Tirhi

62nd
Goal Against


Shorecrest Coach Teddy Mitalas (center, in green) and his Scots squad pause after their 3-1 defeat to Bishop Blanchet in a 3A State tournament match played Friday in University Place. 

With the loss, the Scots 2026 season is over.


Posted by DKH at 3:52 AM
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