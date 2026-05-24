Shorecrest soccer qualifies for State then eliminated in first round

Shorecrest senior goalkeeper dives but can't stop a Bishop Blanchet goal late in the first half of the Scots-Bears 3A State tournament game played Friday in University Place.

Photos by Doug Petrowski Photos by Doug Petrowski





The Shorecrest boys varsity soccer team made it to the State competition this year, but were eliminated in the first round with a 3-1 loss to Bishop Blanchet on May 22, 2026.





Shorecrest junior Eli Barr executes a throw-in during the Scots-Bears 3A State tourney match played Friday in University Place.

May 22nd May 22nd



Shorecrest-1 v Bishop Blanchet-3



Bishop Blanchet senior goalkeeper Ashton Mazza (left) grabs the ball in front of Shorecrest senior Ashton Johnson during the Scots-Bears 3A State tourney game played Friday in University Place.

17th

Goal Against



38th

Goal Against



Shorecrest senior Ashton Johnson (center) scored the lone SC goal in the Scots-Bears 3A State tournament contest played Friday in University Place.

54th

Goal: Ashton Johnson

Assist: Ameen Tirhi



62nd

Goal Against





Shorecrest Coach Teddy Mitalas (center, in green) and his Scots squad pause after their 3-1 defeat to Bishop Blanchet in a 3A State tournament match played Friday in University Place. State Tournament-First RoundShorecrest-1 v Bishop Blanchet-317thGoal Against38thGoal Against54thGoal: Ashton JohnsonAssist: Ameen Tirhi62ndGoal AgainstShorecrest Coach Teddy Mitalas (center, in green) and his Scots squad pause after their 3-1 defeat to Bishop Blanchet in a 3A State tournament match played Friday in University Place.





With the loss, the Scots 2026 season is over.







