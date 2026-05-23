We Are Taiwan international cultural performance Sunday at Shoreline College



This performance features artists from Taiwan who are traveling across the Pacific and through the West Coast to share Taiwan’s music, dance, culture, and stories. It is a meaningful opportunity to experience cultural exchange, celebrate heritage, and connect with the broader community here on our campus.





“We Are Taiwan” is an 80-minute production by the National Taiwan University of Sport Dance Company, one of Taiwan’s leading institutions for dance, performing arts, and arts education.





Since 1996, the company has performed internationally, including in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Singapore, and was part of the creative and performance team for the opening ceremony of the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei.





This performance is more than a stage show—it is a journey of encounter. Through dance, music, singing, theater, and traditional arts, the performers bring Taiwan’s diverse cultural communities to life, including Minnan, Indigenous, Hakka, and new-generation artistic traditions.





The program is designed to be interactive and welcoming, allowing audiences to experience culture not only as something to watch, but something to feel, share, and remember.

